Style (03/23/26)

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Tommy Hilfiger unveils brand ambassador Aaron Kwok

SINGER and award-winning actor Aaron Kwok is Tommy Hilfiger’s brand ambassador for the Spring 2026 campaign. One of Hong Kong’s most famous entertainers, the star wears reimagined classics featured in the Spring 2026 collection. A crisp striped shirt, finished with a collegiate crest and styled with a sweater draped at the shoulders, sets the tone. Photographed in Hong Kong, Mr. Kwok is captured in a refined expression of modern prep. “Over the past four decades, I’ve been inspired by connecting the worlds of fashion, art, music, entertainment, and sport,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “Aaron is a true original — his dynamic energy, dedication to his craft and evolving sense of style embody the spirit of modern prep.” The Spring 2026 collection will be available on tommy.com, in Tommy Hilfiger stores worldwide, and through select wholesale partners throughout the season.

Puma lets Arthur Nery in the house

GLOBAL SPORTS BRAND Puma has launched Southeast Asia’s first-ever Puma House on H-Street in Bangkok. The Puma House offers fans live performances, interactive installations, and curated brand experiences that showcase the full energy of H-Street culture. The launch set the tone with a performance and fashion show, revealing Puma Southeast Asia’s local brand ambassadors. Representing the Philippines was singer-songwriter Arthur Nery, who was joined by Michael Sager, a rising actor and model; Lierge Perey, beauty and lifestyle influencer; Gela Muñoz, fashion creator; and Paolo Salgado, men’s style content creator. The H-Street sneaker traces its origins to the Harambee, Puma’s track spike from the early 2000s. Reimagined for the street, it balances performance and style through a low-profile silhouette, lightweight mesh upper, and expressive colorways. For more information, visit www.puma.com.