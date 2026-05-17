Home Agribusiness Rice, fish, selected meat prices sharply higher in early May
Rice, fish, selected meat prices sharply higher in early May
RICE, FISH and selected meat prices rose year on year in early May, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported.
During the May 1-5 period, which the PSA calls the first phase of May, the national average retail price of regular-milled rice rose 18.2% to P51.59 per kilo. The first-phase price was lower than the P51.62 average during the second phase of April (April 15-17), but higher than the P51.19 average a month earlier.
In the National Capital Region (NCR), the retail price of regular-milled rice increased 12.6% year on year to P46.63 per kilo.
Well-milled rice prices rose 15.8% to P58.33 per kilo year on year in the first phase of May, falling from P58.88 in the second phase of April and P58.34 a month earlier.
In the NCR, well-milled rice prices were 10.4% higher year on year at P55.15 per kilo.
Retail prices for special rice rose 10.6% year on year to P66.07.
Galunggong (round scad) retail prices rose 10.9% year on year to P238.78 per kilo in the first phase of May, against the P233.27 during the second phase of April and the P247.68 posted a month earlier.
At retail, chicken prices rose 0.5% year on year to P211.73 per kilo during the first phase of May, against the P212.49 posted during the second phase of April and the P212.83 recorded a month earlier.
The average retail price for kasim (pork shoulder) fell 6.1% year on year to P346.93 per kilo during the first phase of May. However, this was higher than the P346.16 recorded in the second phase of April and P344.41 a month earlier.
Retail prices for liempo (pork belly) fell 5.7% year on year to P369.29 per kilo, which was higher than the P368.53 during the second phase of May and the P369.13 recorded during the first phase of April. — Pierce Oel A. Montalvo