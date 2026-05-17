The Spark Project, the Philippines’ community partner of Impact Hub, with support from The Nippon Foundation, hosted the I’MPRINT Festival 2026, a one-day inclusive learning event and bazaar at the QC MICE Center in April.

The festival was part of the ELEVATE Program, an Asia-Pacific initiative being implemented simultaneously across the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Myanmar, to strengthen inclusive and accessible entrepreneurial ecosystems for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Bringing together entrepreneurs, advocates, organizations, and community members, the festival aims to create a shared space for connection, collaboration, and innovation.

Inspired by the idea that “our fingerprints tell a story,” I’MPRINT Festival highlighted the unique journeys, talents, and contributions of persons with disabilities. At the heart of the event was an Inclusive Bazaar, featuring PWD-led and inclusive social enterprises offering products such as food, crafts, assistive devices, and sustainable goods. The program also included a series of interactive sessions, discussions, and a closing fireside chat, all designed in accessible, inclusive formats.

The festival is designed to guide participants from awareness to action through a mix of learning and engagement opportunities.

The key program highlights included: a talk on Inclusion, Accessibility & Social Entrepreneurship, which shared key findings from disability advocates on accessibility, community inclusion, and social entrepreneurship; a Digital Inclusion Sprint that tackled hands-on training on alt text, captions, readable design, and plain language; different Breakout Sessions covering key findings from disability advocates on accessibility, community inclusion, and social entrepreneurship; strengthening LGUs to serve People with Disabilities in the community; and centering accessibility and event management with NGOs; and a Fireside Chat on Inclusive Entrepreneurship featuring stories from PWD entrepreneurs, ecosystem enablers, and partners driving inclusive growth.

The festival responds to a key challenge in the Philippines: while many organizations are working toward disability inclusion, efforts often remain fragmented.

“I’MPRINT Festival is about bringing communities together — entrepreneurs, enablers, and advocates into one shared space where collaboration can happen,” said Paola Betita, director of Partnerships & Enterprise Development at The Spark Project.

Andie Dueñas, partnerships lead, also added, “By creating both a platform for visibility and a space for learning, we hope to open more pathways for inclusive and sustainable opportunities.”

The Spark Project is an Entrepreneur Support Organization in the Philippines that empowers impact-driven entrepreneurs through funding, enterprise development, and community-building. Since its founding in 2013, it has supported creative and social enterprises in launching and growing purpose-driven ventures.

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