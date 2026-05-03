The Department of Science and Technology (DoST) formally launched the PROPEL Business Hub and Exhibit Center at the PROPEL Hub-Executive Lounge, DoST Complex along General Santos Avenue in Taguig City, establishing a collaborative space aimed at accelerating the commercialization of Filipino innovations and strengthening the country’s science, technology, and innovation (STI) ecosystem.

The PROPEL Business Hub is envisioned as a dynamic platform that brings together startups, innovators, scientists, experts, and research institutions, enabling stronger collaboration and bridging the gap between discovery and deployment. It serves as a venue where research outputs can be transformed into market-ready solutions through access to shared facilities, advanced equipment, and technical expertise.

Dr. Napoleon K. Juanillo, Jr., Assistant Secretary for Technology Transfer, Communications, and Commercialization, emphasized that the hub stands as a platform for turning possibilities into reality by connecting innovators with the scientific community and providing an environment that fosters collaboration and technology development.

Meanwhile, Dr. Renato U. Solidum, Jr., Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, highlighted that the initiative enables researchers and startups to benefit from mentorship, incubation, and acceleration programs, while also opening opportunities for industry matching and technology pitching. He underscored the importance of promoting regional strengths across priority sectors such as agriculture, marine resources, advanced manufacturing, health technologies, and renewable energy.

The DoST chief further noted that the establishment of the hub reflects the agency’s firm commitment to move beyond research publication toward full commercialization. By strengthening linkages among government, academe, industry, and investors, the PROPEL Business Hub helps build a seamless pipeline from ideation and validation to prototyping, production, and global competitiveness.

With the launch of the PROPEL Business Hub and Exhibit Center, the DoST reinforces its goal of ensuring that Filipino innovations do not remain on shelves but are translated into real-world applications that drive inclusive economic growth and national development.

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