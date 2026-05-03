BAIC PHL Brand Head Timothy Sytin acknowledges the shift to new energy vehicles

Interview by Kap Maceda Aguila

VELOCITY: Can you comment on the state of BAIC’s business in the Philippines? How would you describe the reception of the market to the brand?

TIMOTHY ROMMEL SYTIN: We’re very pleased and very happy with the reception of the BAIC brand in the Philippines. I think it’s also very evident with our ongoing, continuous community events for BAIC owners. We don’t even have to plan for them (activities like) campouts, long drives, lunches — nice gatherings of B30 owners. Not only are they a very strong community, they’re also our biggest brand advocates. That’s something we really appreciate. We continue to count on their vote of confidence to really get the word out there on what BAIC can produce.

How many dealerships do you have now?

Right now, we’re present in 15 locations throughout the key areas of the Philippines, and are glad to be able to serve more clients. We used to have some gaps in terms of accessibility wherein we couldn’t serve some clients. Slowly but surely, we’re bridging those gaps, and the network continues to be very strong given the releases of our electrified, off-road-capable cars.

Is there a number you’re looking to get to by the end of the year?

We’re hoping to close at 20 dealers by the end of the year. We’re very confident that we can make it happen. Our potential dealers also see the strength of the BAIC brand and the following that it has gotten since we launched. We’ve made a lot of noise as well (to the point that) I think BAIC is one of the brands that comes to mind when one thinks of purchasing a new car.

When compared to other UAAGI (United Asia Automotive Group, Inc.) brands, what are the value propositions of BAIC vehicles that you want people to know? How does BAIC stand out in your portfolio?

It’s mainly the off-road capabilities of BAIC vehicles; they’re very tough, very sturdy, battle-tested. You can take them anywhere, and they won’t let you down. Another is that you don’t get a lot of these SUV types. That’s something that Filipinos really like, the boxy SUV. Especially at the price point, I think we have some of best cars, considering the shift to hybrid and electrified vehicles as well.

Since you mentioned it, have you seen an increased interest in your electrified products because of the Middle East crisis? If yes, are you going to bring in more of those? Is there a clamor?

We’ve certainly felt a big shift toward new energy vehicles. As you mentioned, due to the fuel crisis, people are starting to recognize that their car doesn’t have to be dependent on just one source of energy — whether gasoline or electricity. (Hybrid technology) is like having the best of both worlds that really makes your car a capable day-to-day driver. So, people are starting to recognize that. They have started to feel the benefits in fuel efficiency. At the end of the day, it’s about minimizing day-to-day cost because fuel prices may go up but our daily tasks don’t change. Driving to work, doing the groceries, or going to school. We’re in a position now that what people buy for mobility can influence how much they save. So that’s something that we really try to focus on in terms of what BAIC and new energy vehicles in general can provide.

What are your thoughts on the BAIC releases at Auto China? What do you think will resonate with Filipino buyers?

People don’t sacrifice comfort at all in the vehicles that they choose, right? The vehicles we saw focus on leg space and lots of premium touchpoints. I feel they’re really comfortable. There’s the B81, the update of the B80. We also saw the new BAIC Mars pickup, and other new products that we’re really excited to launch.

Which product is the earliest you think that Filipinos will be able to see?

The earliest that we could see is maybe the pickup. Hopefully, in Q3 of this year we can have that out.