Multi-solution for more

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Across segments and powertrains options, BAIC has all the answers

AUTO CHINA 2026, held at the China International Exhibition Center and the Capital International Exhibition Center of China, was again not just a showcase of mobility solutions across so many brands, but the incredible breadth of offerings from China-headquartered marques. We are truly witnessing the ascendancy of vehicles from the country already known for so-called new energy vehicles — electrified in more common parlance — as China has virtually cornered the battery supply, including the rare earth materials.

The first day, as is the case in most international auto shows, was reserved for members of the media, content creators, and live sellers. Despite the mammoth venue, one could still glean a swell of people going this way and that to snap photos, take video, and make content. Themed “Future of Intelligence,” Auto China (also known as the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition) was sprawled across a “record-breaking” exhibit area totaling 380,000 square meters.

Beijing-based BAIC (the acronym from its past name, Beijing Automotive Industry Corp.) is a state-owned company that has other brands tucked under its mantle: Arcfox, Beijing, Foton, Ruili Doda, Stelato (with Huawei), and even “foreign-branded joint ventures” like Beijing-Benz and Beijing-Hyundai. BAIC recently reported that in 2025 it had notched total vehicle sales of 1.752 million units, growing by 5.6% year-over-year, “with sales of its proprietary brands reaching 1.070 million units.”

Celebrity actor and athlete Andre Paras, included in the BAIC Philippines delegation along with his brother, international basketball player and influencer Kobe Paras, extolled the virtues of his BAIC B40. “It has pretty much everything that one’s looking for in a car. It ticks the right boxes,” he told this writer in an exclusive interview at the show.

In the Philippines, BAIC sales and service operations are administered by the United Asia Automotive Group, Inc. (UAAGI), which also controls these select brands from the country: Chery, Foton, Jetour, Lynk & Co, and Radar. BAIC is widely known for its crossovers and SUVs — and has gotten further acclaim since the brand makes vehicles for military use, lending to credence in terms of quality.

At Auto China, BAIC unveiled several new vehicles across its 3,458-sq.m. booth. Also included were displays explaining the technology that went into its models, and a comprehensive brand timeline. Front and center was the next generation of BAIC B80, to be called B81. Obviously taking cues from the G-Wagen of its German partner, BAIC calls the B81 a “tactical box car,” and enshrines much of the off-roading credentials the brand wants to be known for. Expect an electrified heart, probably an extended-range powertrain, for the B81.

Going in a more polished, luxurious, but no less capable direction is the B70. Akin to a Range Rover, the hulking, smoothly executed exterior of the model is said to highlight the “brand’s continued evolution from traditional ‘hardcore mechanical performance’ toward a smart outdoor experience.”

In another corner of the booth stood a decked-out BAIC Mars. This is the mechanical twin of the Foton Tunland pickup (Foton, as mentioned, is owned by BAIC). Among the new BAIC offerings, this is expected to be the first one we’ll get to see in the sheet metal (See our interview with UAAGI’s Timothy Sytin on this page.). Speaking with this writer, Kobe Paras confessed that he’s interested in the Mars. “For people our height, we love legroom. I love going to the beach; Andre loves going to work using his pickup. This should be perfect, especially with how beautiful it looks. The craftsmanship is insane; inside it’s so sleek. It doesn’t even look like a normal pickup truck.” Andre added that pickups can be big in the Philippines again if they feature electrified powertrains.

Of note, UAAGI is studying to bring in the Arcfox brand, also a BAIC marque, to the Philippines. Arcfox has a line of electrified (battery electric and extended range electric) passenger cars and SUVs that surely pass the eye test.