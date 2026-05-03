Off-road, on luxury

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Denza SUVs marked by premium feel, unique talents

AN AUTO BRAND making noise over the past few months is Denza. Considered as the upscale and more premium brand of BYD, it offers models with the plush trimmings and features of more expensive cars, with the NEV (new energy vehicle) sensibilities that BYD cars are known for.

As with any other marque, Denza is eager to make a big a splash as possible. To this end, it recently showcased its B5 and B8 SUVs during the recently concluded Manila International Auto Show (MIAS), with the actual launch taking place a few weeks later.

Not only did we get a close look at both cars, we were also able to sample both through some intense testing in what the brand called “The Denza Arena.”

The B5 is Denza’s smaller SUV entry; more or less the same size as a Toyota RAV4 or Honda CR-V. The key selling point of any Denza vehicle is its premium capability in whatever segment it’s in. In this regard, the B5 is a true all-terrain vehicle. It comes with a multitude of features like front, rear, and center locking differentials, as well as various drive modes for on-road and off-road applications.

Powering the B5 is BYD’s patented DMO technology in the form of a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine with a dual-motor system, delivering 569hp and 760Nm of torque. It has a full EV range of 100km, but with a 31.8-kWh BYD Blade battery and an 83-liter fuel tank, the B5 offers a combined NEDC range of up to 975 kilometers — more than enough range for any journey.

Aboard the B5 is a massive infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 360-degree-view camera, head-up display, ambient lighting, and a suite of ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features to aid in safety. Other niceties include massaging and ventilated front seats for added comfort.

The B5 comes in one variant, priced at P3.798 million.

Slotting in above the B5 is the full-sized SUV B8, which comes in two different seat layouts: a six-seater with a second-row captain-seat configuration, or a more practical seven-seat layout with a second-row bench. In terms of interior features, the B8 and B5 are more or less similar, but the B8 gets a bigger infotainment screen, dual wireless chargers, plus a built-in refrigerator that also has a heating function.

The B8 realizes more power and torque, 603hp and 760Nm, respectively. It features a 2.0-liter engine with a dual motor system, and the vehicle can speed from a standstill to 100kph in just 4.8 seconds. It also boasts bigger capacity battery rated at 36.9kWh and gets a 91.5-liter fuel tank. It can muster a combined range of 1,040km, per Denza.

A key difference that sets the B8 apart is the DiSus-P Intelligent Damping Suspension, a system that can adjust the ride height of the car, and even monitor road conditions to adjust the stiffness and firmness of the suspension accordingly. The B8 comes in two variants, Dynamic (priced at P4.998 million) and Premium (P5.398 million).

Part of our experience prior to the actual launch was to try both models in an off-road setting. A large part of the track was off-road; a small segment was on tarmac. I’ve always maintained that my off-roading skills are virtually zero, but the remarkable thing about both these cars is the sheer amount of aids put into them. The vehicle can even do a “leopard turn,” which is basically an “about face.” The automobile can turn around in the same spot.

Without going into too much detail, the B5 and B8 are intuitive in the sense that it takes just a few pushes and flips of buttons to allow the cars to tackle extreme terrain. Leaving it in Intelligent Mode allows you to do just that: let the car do the thinking for you. What impressed me the most was how solid both feel, even on uneven surfaces. There was no creaking or any unwanted sound. It was whisper-quiet in the cabin.

It puts into perspective just how advanced cars are becoming these days, and technology has been pushed so far that it makes something as difficult and nerve-racking as off-roading seem like a breeze. Denza is serious about its products, and the fact is that the B5 and B8 are very good, period, not as alternatives, but as first choices for those who seek this kind of vehicle.