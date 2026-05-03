Homegrown science-based skincare brand Dermorepubliq was awarded a Gold Stevie at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards for its high-impact PR, influencer and billboard campaign, “The breakup that went viral by Dermorepubliq.”

The campaign stood as the sole winner in the Innovation in the “Use of Viral Media or Word of Mouth” category, recognized for its masterful use of stealth marketing to cut through a saturated skincare market. This was amplified through a strategic communications program managed by its PR agency, Uniquecorn Strategies.

“Dermorepubliq was built on a simple but uncompromising belief: science-based skincare that works,” said Keith Sta. Barbara, CEO and founder of Dermorepubliq. “This campaign brought that promise to life in a way that felt real to people before they even knew our name.”

Instead of traditional advertising, Dermorepubliq utilized stealth marketing to spark nationwide curiosity. The campaign launched with a cryptic, unbranded billboard: “Wag na tayo mag-break please. Love, D.” By tapping into the cultural fascination with celebrity breakups, the message served as a clever double entendre for skin breakouts — the very concern Dermorepubliq’s science-based formulas are designed to address.

As Dermorepubliq’s PR partner, Uniquecorn Strategies managed the narrative, translating organic intrigue into a massive earned media event. The PR effort was executed in two phases to ensure maximum media impact. First, the Tease leveraged viral speculation to secure 42 earned stories and over 60 million influencer video views. This was followed by the Reveal, which officially linked the “breakup” to “breakouts,” triggering a second wave of 43 earned media stories.

The campaign achieved 200 million in combined online reach and 100 million total video views. Through 93 earned media stories facilitated by Uniquecorn, the brand generated an estimated US$4.5 million in PR value, transitioning from a digital-first brand to a mainstream retail contender.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards is one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the region, drawing entries from leading corporations, institutions, and agencies across Asia-Pacific. It recognizes business innovation and excellence across the region, with entries judged by an independent panel of industry professionals.

Dermorepubliq’s win is a notable feat for a homegrown brand, as it competed alongside the Philippines’ largest conglomerates in this year’s contingent, such as SM Supermalls, Ayala Corp., and San Miguel Corp.

With Dermorepubliq products available in Watsons’ online store and select physical branches across Metro Manila, this milestone marks the brand’s expansion from an e-commerce powerhouse into a formidable mainstream retail presence via one of the country’s leading health and beauty retail chains.

“When the public chooses to carry your story, it is the strongest proof that what you stand for resonates,” Mr. Sta. Barbara said. “Now with our products available at Watsons, this Gold Stevie award is both a proud milestone and a powerful reminder of why we do what we do — to bring science-based skincare that truly performs to every Filipino.”

Beyond Watsons, Dermorepubliq products are available on TikTok Shop, Shopee, Lazada, and at its official website, www.dermorepubliq.com.

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