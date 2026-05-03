All-new Audi Q3 Hybrid ups aesthetics, convenience

1 of 5

FIRST REVEALED to the world in June of last year, the third generation of the subcompact premium SUV Audi Q3 now mirrors the design language/stylistic cues of its bigger sibling Q5. This is apparent from the get-go, with the front fascia donning a different pattern upon which the familiar Audi rings (this time with the new 2D look in Polar White) are affixed.

Though there are several powertrains available globally, Audi Philippines brings in the Q3 (in a single Premium guise) fitted with a 1.5-liter TFSI inline four-cylinder gas-sipping engine supplemented by an electric motor. The front wheels are moved by an output of 150hp and 250Nm via a seven-speed S-tronic transmission. Top speed is pegged at 209kph.

The unit depicted in these photos are not the exact version of the Q3 Premium anticipated to arrive by the second week of May. What they share though is an attractively executed rear (fascia) with LED Rear Light Pro and illuminated Audi rings in red. The headlights, with high-beam control, also feature LEDs. The bumpers, unlike the unit here, will be in full body paint finish. The Q3 gets aluminum roof rails, and 18-inch cast aluminum, multi-spoke wheels.

Onto the side mirrors, the Q3’s have body-color housing and get projection lighting — in addition to power-adjust, power-fold, auto dimming, heating, and a memory feature.

Aboard the cabin, users are greeted with an all-digital experience via the Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, highlighted by an upgraded 12.3-inch, high-resolution digital instrument cluster which also offers advanced customization, display layouts, and more data on demand. Meanwhile, the MMI Experience Plus deploys an infotainment touchscreen with haptic feedback, serving as the “digital hub” for users. Above this is an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

A twin-spoke sport leather-wrapped steering wheel additionally gets shift paddles behind it and an array of buttons. Cabin lighting is via Audi Interior Lighting Package Plus that deploys customizable LED ambient lighting with selectable colors for a more premium, bespoke touch.

Leather-covered seats are power-adjustable in the front and offer four-way lumbar support. The climate is controlled within by three-zone deluxe automatic air-conditioning.

For enhanced safety on the road, the Q3 has full-size air bags with front side air bags and head air bags. Parking System Plus, on the other hand, makes parking a breeze by using the Q3’s front and rear acoustic sensors and visual displays to help in maneuvering, plus 360-degree cameras. Usual assistive/protection skills include an electronic stability control system, cruise control, hill hold, hold assist, and tire pressure loss indicator.

Some of the convenience features are Audi Drive Select, engine start/stop button, start-stop system, power windows, powered liftgate, wireless phone charger, USB ports with charging in the rear, and electronic parking brake.

Add-ons include a storage and luggage compartment package, heat-reflecting windshield, acoustic glazing for front door windows, front and rear floormats, a tire repair kit, warning triangle, and first-aid kit.

The more sharply designed Q3 also gets improved cabin space and a highly usable cargo room of up to 1,525 liters. — Kap Maceda Aguila