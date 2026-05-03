Mother’s Day Gift Guide

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IT’S TIME to honor mothers on May 10 with goodies money can buy. A kiss and a hug would probably be enough, but these will surely make mamma’s smile a little bit bigger.

Montblanc

THIS Mother’s Day, Montblanc combines the power of words with gifts that speak volumes. The Meisterstück Gold-Coated 149 Fountain Pen pairs black precious resin with gold-coated details, a handcrafted solid Au 750 gold nib, and a white Montblanc emblem crowning the cap top. For a lighter look, the Meisterstück White Classique Fountain Pen interprets the iconic design codes in white precious resin completed with platinum-coated details and a handcrafted, rhodium-coated solid Au 585 gold nib. Presented in a refined compact size, the Montblanc Heritage Rouge et Noir “Baby” Special Edition Carol-Colored Fountain Pen is inspired by the original Montblanc “Baby” pen from the 1920s, now reinterpreted with a modern sensibility. Finished in coral-colored lacquer with platinum-coated fittings and a handcrafted solid gold nib, it pairs naturally with its dedicated Pen Pouch in Montblanc’s Meisterstück leather. The Montblanc Marilyn Monroe Special Edition Pearl Fountain Pen, meanwhile, features subtle references to the cultural icon’s signature look. The white color refers to Monroe’s famous white dress, while the pearl-accented clip echoes her love of pearls. The Montblanc Panorama Tote introduces a relaxed seasonal feel through a printed denim fabric adorned with Montblanc’s 4810 pattern. For more compact essentials, there are the Montblanc Envelope Clutch in black grain leather and the Clutch in the Maison’s tangerine-hued Sartorial leather. Both shapes feature a detachable wrist strap. The Montblanc Medium Notes Holder in saffron-colored grain leather is designed to hold a Montblanc Medium Notebook on the inside and a Montblanc writing instrument on the outside.

Givenchy

DESIGNED by master perfumers Anne Flipo, Dominique Ropion, and Caroline Dumur, Givenchy’s Irresistible Eau de Parfum Nectar combines the range’s signature rosewood accord with creamy pistachio. This composition opens with the fresh, sparkling notes of neroli essence. In the heart notes, Rose Essential defines the range and is uplifted by a striking Rose Water that gives it a sensual, fiercely modern form of femininity. A smooth pistachio cream accord mingles with the enveloping warmth of vanilla-wood harmonies. The Givenchy Irresistible Eau de Parfum Nectar is currently available in 35ml (P6,150), 50ml (P8,650), and 80ml (P10,150) formats.

Kenzo

IN 2026, Kenzo reimagines its famed fragrance Le Rouge Flower. For this creation, the house called upon the historic master perfumer of the Flower line, Alberto Morillas, as well as perfumer Marie Salamagne. This new fragrance is conceived through the prism of a new olfactory palette reflecting the intensity of the color red. At the heart of the composition is Amberever, a high-tech molecule with woody strength and sensuality. Notes include enveloping musks combined with the roundness of rice steam. This then gives way to an enhanced, almost oversized rose. Finally, vanilla, mingled with the woody notes of Amberever, transforms to reveal warm and comforting gourmand facets. The new Eau de Parfum Le Rouge Flower is composed of 92% natural-origin ingredients. Its glass bottle contains a minimum of 15% recycled material and its packaging is made from cardboard sourced from FSC-certified forests. The Kenzo Le Rouge Flower Eau de Parfum is available in 30ml (P5,150), 50ml (P6,950), and 100ml (P9,650) formats.

Dyson

DYSON has launched the Supersonic Travel hair dryer, engineered to meet the demands of modern travelers without compromising hair health or styling results. With global voltage compatibility, this machine is for those who want fast Dyson-level styling wherever they go. Thirty-two percent smaller and 25% lighter than Dyson’s full-sized Supersonic hair dryer, and weighing less than a can of soda, the new hair dryer is carry-on compatible, fitting easily into handbags, carry-ons and cabin luggage. It has intelligent heat control technology that measures airflow temperature 100 times per second, preventing extreme heat damage, while its airflow is engineered to dry hair quickly and evenly so hair stays healthy and glossy. Attachment compatibility is another advantage — one can bring along attachments from existing Dyson Supersonic or Supersonic Nural. For updates follow Dyson Philippines on Facebook and Instagram or sign up to https://www.dyson.ph/sign-up/beauty. Consumers can try out the Supersonic Travel at Dyson Demo Stores, and at select retail partners. Dyson is also hosting a launch at Megamall Mega Fashion Hall on May 15 to 17 where consumers can discover the Supersonic Travel hair dryer through styling zones and expert demos tailored for global travelers.