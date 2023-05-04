Dining In/Out (05/04/23)

1 of 7

Conrad Manila marks Mother’s Day with floral cakes

CONRAD Manila celebrates Mother’s Day with a selection of feasts and floral cakes. Bru Coffee Bar has three floral cake options — Rainbow Cake, Strawberry Shortcake, and Mango Cheesecake — each adorned with delicate sugar flowers and intricate detailing, adding an elegant touch to the celebration. Regular and mini cakes are available, starting at P400 net. Meanwhile, Brasserie on 3 will serve the “Mother’s Day Extravaganza” created by executive chef Warren Brown. The menu offers a blend of Indian and Western signature dishes, including a ribeye roast, lechon sisig con chorizo, paella, and more. On May 13 and 14, Moms dine for free in every group of four, with prices starting at P3,500 net per person. China Blue celebrates Mother’s Day with a special menu, and guests can get a special gift for mom with every purchase of the set menu. The set menu starts at P49,880 net, serving 10 guests. C Lounge hosts the “Mother’s Day Tea Party” which includes strawberry panna cotta, chocolate tart, strawberry pavlova, carrot cake, and macarons, among others. Rates start at P2,688++, with a selection of tea, coffee, or sparkling wine, available May 8 to May 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information on Conrad Manila’s Mother’s Day offerings, visit EatDrinkHilton.com and www.conradhotels.com/manila, or call 8833-9999.

Conti’s opens in Tagaytay

CONTI’S Bakeshop and Restaurant in Tagaytay has expanded from a takeout nook into a full-service restaurant located at Lake Hotel. Conti’s Tagaytay now serves the restaurant’s full menu plus several new gourmet dishes, breakfast combos, and drinks exclusively at that venue. The exclusive dishes include Smoked Salmon Sourdough, smoked salmon with dill and cream cheese on top of toasted sourdough bread, served with salad on the side; Queso Chorizo Fundido, which is sautéed chorizo baked in marinara sauce with sharp cheddar cheese and mozzarella, served with a sunny side up egg and toasted sourdough bread sticks; Croque Madame, forest ham and creamy hollandaise in-between brioche bread, served with sunny side up egg and salad; Homemade Ham Croissant, a croissant filled with Conti’s homemade ham roll, cheddar cheese and mozzarella, which comes with fresh salad on the side; and Fresh Corned Beef and Potato Hash, homemade corned beef on potato hash and topped with garlic confit and garlic aioli dressing, with two eggs of the diner’s choice, and with garlic rice as an optional add-on. The branch also serves a new Breakfast Medley, a mini menu of three dishes, each a combination of two classic favorites: Perfect Filipino Plate serves up smoked boneless bangus and pork tocino; Really Meaty Plate pairs homemade beef tapa strips with bacon bagnet; and, Chef’s Special Plate has garlic longganisa and bacon bagnet. Each dish comes with sunny side-up eggs. Conti’s Tagaytay offers a wider array of coffee flavors from the new coffee line selections, exclusively available in the branch. All Conti’s Tagaytay customers and diners have access (free of charge) to the Lake Hotel viewing deck, which opens to one of the best views of Taal Lake and Volcano. For details visit www.contis.ph or check out their Facebook (@contispastryshopandrestaurant), Instagram (@contis_ph), and TikTok (@contisph) pages.

Krispy Kreme offers Mother’s Day collection

KRISPY Kreme is coming out with its Mother’s Day collection of two special flavors: Mixed Berry Crunch and Pistachio Crunch Cake. The Mixed Berry Crunch is a ring doughnut dipped in mixed berry crunch glaze, topped with vanilla kreme, sprinkles and berry flavored jellies. The Pistachio Crunch Cake is a cake doughnut dipped in crunchy pistachio glaze topped with vanilla kreme and roasted pistachio. These are available starting May 5 at P70. On Mother’s Day weekend, May 12 to 14, Krispy Kreme is releasing its special M-O-M Doughnuts to make the celebration more special. The doughnuts are available at any Krispy Kreme stores nationwide. They can be delivered by calling 888-79000 or ordering online through now.krispykreme.com.ph, GrabFood, Foodpanda, Pick.a.Roo, Mangan, OrderMo, and Groover.

Red Ribbon releases the New Mango-Choco Marjolaine

RED Ribbon is taking the mango and chocolate combination to a whole new level with the New Mango-Choco Marjolaine, a symphony of flavors and textures with its crunchy-chewy wafer layers, combined with sweet mangoes, and rich chocolate filling, together with praline cream, finished off with roasted cashew nuts. The cake is available for P899 for Junior size and P1,299 for Regular size. The cake is available at selected branches nationwide or order via the Red Ribbon app, website, hotline #87777, and the GrabFood and foodpanda apps.

Goldilocks has 2 cakes for Mother’s Day

FOR Mother’s Day, Goldilocks has developed two cakes: the Mango Dream Cake (P690), a triple layered chiffon cake filled with buttercream and fresh mangoes, topped with mango icing, and Mom’s Choco Cake (P690), an 8×12 chocolate chiffon dedication cake with chocolate icing, big enough to serve an extended family of 18, topped with pastel flower designs, and icing lettering of a personalized message for mother on top. Goldilocks also has a new Mom’s Bundle (P1,200) which includes a Baked Lasagna and Mom’s Choco Cake (9’ round). The Goldilocks’ Mango Dream Cake, Mom’s Choco Cake, and Mom’s Bundle, are now available at its branches and via Grabfood and Foodpanda, or through www.goldilocksdelivery.ph.

Robinsons Antipolo Ramen Nagi among top PHL branches

RAMEN chain Ramen Nagi was founded in Japan by chef Ikuta Satoshi in 2006 and arrived in Philippine shores in December 2013. At the helm of all Ramen Nagi stores in Manila is chef Ryoichi Josh Nishio, one of the founders of Ramen Nagi. He visits and audits all the Ramen Nagi stores and ensures that the brand consistently delivers the highest quality of food based on the Japan standards. In January, he dropped by the branch in Robinsons Antipolo for a store visit. According to him, Ramen Nagi’s Robinsons Antipolo branch — which opened in October 2022 — belongs to the Top Ramen Nagi shops in the Philippines, out of 32 branches nationwide. “The Antipolo market is tried and tested. Even during the pandemic, our Frozen Ramen Satellite Freezer [did] very well. This made us decide to prioritize the opening of our physical shop at the expansion mall [of Robinsons Antipolo],” he says. “This is [the] only shop at the East part of Metro Manila and guests are very happy that they don’t need to travel far to satisfy their Ramen Nagi craving,” he adds. Ramen Nagi is just one of the many restaurants found in Robinsons Antipolo. Ramen Nagi is at the Lower Ground Level of Robinsons Antipolo, Sumulong Highway corner Circumferential Road, Barangay Dela Paz, Antipolo City, Rizal. For more information, visit www.robinsonsmalls.com.