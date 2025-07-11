Stuff to Do (07/11/25)

1 of 7

See art at MoCAF in BGC

THE Modern and Contemporary Art Festival (MoCAF) is happening from July 11 to 13 at Marquis Events Place, Bonifacio Global City (BGC). It will bring together over 50 exhibitors, 30 artisans, and 200 artists for a weekend filled with art and creative conversations. There will be paintings, sculpture, fashion, crafts, and artisanal goods.

Listen to pop music at Farmers Plaza

THE Center for Pop Music mall show is taking place at the Activity Area on the Lower Ground Floor of Farmers Plaza, Quezon City, on July 13. It runs throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The live music show will feature talented students performing popular hits, sharing their love for pop music on stage.

Swing by Noel Cabangon’s bar tour

FOR musician Noel Cabangon’s first bar tour, he and his band, the TNCProject, will be raising funds and awareness for meaningful social causes. The ongoing StopOver Bar Tour Series is next taking place on July 11 at Supersam BGC, 26th cor. 11th Ave., Taguig City. It will be followed by shows on July 15 at Lando’s, BF Resort Village, Las Pinas; on July 16 at The 70’s Bistro, Anonas, Quezon City; on July 19 at Turning Tides, G. Fernando St., Marikina City; on July 23 at My Brother’s Mustache Bar, Diliman, Quezon City; and, finally, on Aug. 6 at 12 Monkeys, Capital Commons, Pasig.

Admire Superman at Gateway’s photowall

THE Superman photowall, stationed at the Activity Area on the Upper Ground Floor of Gateway Mall 1, in Cubao, Quezon City, is currently ongoing until July 15. The exhibit showcases a collection of rare and limited-edition Superman figurines. On display are a wide range of Superman-themed items for fans to enjoy, in celebration of the Superman movie now in cinemas, starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.

Audition for Bagets the Musical

AUDITIONS are now open for the upcoming stage adaptation of the hit 1984 coming-of-age Filipino film Bagets. The iconic barkada from the 1980s is making a comeback onstage with a fresh generation of young talented performers. Auditions will be held on July 14 from 1 to 6 p.m., and on July 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the PETA Theater Center Studios, Quezon City. Casting is open to males and females aged 15 to 50 years old who can sing, act, and dance. Bagets the Musical is scheduled to run from Jan. 23 to March 2026 at Newport Performing Arts Theater, Pasay.

Listen to Sam Concepcion, Moira Dela Torre’s collab

THE new single “Mapasakin Ka” is a collaboration between singers Sam Concepcion and Moira Dela Torre. Released under Universal Records, the duet is a heartfelt love song with soft harmonies and vivid imagery expressing sincerity, longing, and devotion. It is available on all major streaming platforms and is part of the soundtrack for the new series, Beauty Empire.

Watch I Remember You now in cinemas

A FILM starring JC Santos and Valeen Montenegro, titled I Remember You, is now out in cinemas. It is directed by Hugo Yonzon III and is inspired by true stories. The film follows the journey of Gani (played by Mr. Santos), a bank employee assigned to Boracay to save a failing branch of their microfinance-oriented bank. Boracay is where he was set to be married to Debbie (played by Ms. Montenegro), but also where he meets a new flame, Isay (played by Sarah Panguiton).

Catch the movie Smurfs in cinemas

THE latest kid-friendly adventure is the animated film Smurfs, where Smurfette (played by Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save Papa Smurf (played by John Goodman), who is mysteriously taken by evil wizards. The movie follows this group of Smurfs who must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe. The rest of the all-star voice cast includes James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña, and Kurt Russell.