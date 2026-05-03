Mercato Centrale Group, the Philippines’ premier food business incubator, has officially crowned PokéBee, a fast-casual brand specializing in localized Hawaiian bowls, as the grand winner of its flagship program, The Next Big Food Entrepreneur (NBFE) 2026. The finale, held on April 18 at Mercato Centrale Bridgetowne, Pasig City, marked the culmination of a rigorous search for the country’s next culinary icon.

Founded by husband-and-wife team Goldwin and Vina Garcia, PokéBee was born from a simple observation: the Poké they knew as everyday street food in Hawaii was being positioned as a luxury product in the Philippines. The brand’s mission to make high-quality Poké affordable and accessible to local diners earned it the top spot over more than 60 entries.

The win also carries deep personal significance. PokéBee’s original recipes were formulated by Goldwin’s late brother, who adapted the traditional Hawaiian flavor profile for the Filipino palate, but passed away before seeing the brand come to life.

“PokéBee is solving a real market gap,” said Vanessa Ledesma, president of Mercato Centrale Group. “By localizing Poké for the Filipino palate, they are fulfilling a vital, meaningful role in our food ecosystem and doing it at an accessible price point.”

As grand winner, PokéBee receives a Food SME Starter Package designed to accelerate its growth from startup to multi-branch operation, including six months of rent-free residency at a prime Mercato Centrale location, a business mentorship grant, and a one-year supply of Solane LPG refills.

Joining the winner’s circle in second place is Agepan Japanese Fried Bread, which secured three months of free rent at Mercato Centrale. The brand captivated the judges by bringing an authentic Japanese street-food experience to the local market, headlined by its signature Crème Brûlée — a custard-filled, freshly fried bread that balances a crispy exterior with a soft, decadent center.

Securing third place and two months of free rent is Ancestre, a premium ready-to-eat brand owned by Jose Renato Mariano III. Ancestre modernizes Filipino flavors with its flagship Tapang Durog, a finely shredded, richly marinated beef dish based on a cherished 1965 family heirloom recipe.

Special citations were also awarded to standout finalists. Jhay’s Kitchen earned the Magnolia Quickmelt & Magnolia GOLD Culinary Edge Award for its creative and flavorful integration of Magnolia products into their menu. Meanwhile, Cube Bread MNL received the GCash Business Rising Award for its unique concept and significant market expansion potential.

“The Next Big Food Entrepreneur has always been about finding food brands that combine culinary passion with real business viability. That balance is rare, and when we find it, we invest in it. We are excited to see PokéBee join the ranks of food brands that have successfully entered the market through Mercato Centrale,” said RJ Ledesma, CEO of Mercato Centrale Group.

NBFE 2026 finalists underwent a four-part journey, including a bootcamp at Mercato Academy at the De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (DLS-CSB), with sessions led by resource persons from DLS-CSB’s School of Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management, GoNegosyo, GCash for Business, and Mercato Centrale.

The winners were selected based on criteria that balanced Flavor and Product Strength (30%), Concept and Brand Story (20%), Business Readiness and Execution (25%), and Market Popularity (25%), as measured by live sales and public reception during the finale.

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