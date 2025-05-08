Celebrate Mother’s Day with helicopters and tacos

1 of 6

THERE are few people more special than your mother, and this year, there are few Mother’s Day (May 11) specials grander than these. From helicopter rides to at-home feasts, mom won’t have to think of anything else.

The Peninsula Manila

LET The Peninsula Manila help you show Mom how much she is appreciated this Mother’s Day. Treat her to a lavish brunch experience in Escolta (where she’ll dine for free) or take her on an exciting helicopter sightseeing tour of the city before dinner in Old Manila. Take mom on a 15-minute helicopter ride over the Manila skyline followed by an elegant four-course French-inflected dinner complemented by a bottle of the finest Deutz Champagne and a tin of caviar chocolates. Limited to six guests only, this sky-high offer is available at P16,300 for adults.

For something more down to earth, Old Manila Moments is a four-course French-inflected menu which will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 6-9:30 p.m. at P5,500 (adults and children).

Finally, treat her to a weekend staycation and an indulgent Peninsula Afternoon Tea experience at The Lobby with the Queen for a Day package. Throw in a 20% discount when availing of in-room massages, as well as dining in the hotel’s dining establishments.

For inquiries, call The Peninsula Manila at 8887-2888 or visit the website, peninsula.com/Manila.

City of Dreams

CITY OF DREAMS MANILA unwraps thoughtful offerings to spoil moms on their special day. Indulge her with a hearty meal of fine Cantonese cuisine at the award-winning signature restaurant Crystal Dragon where a Mother’s Day a la carte menu is available from May 5 to 11 for lunch and dinner. The menu’s highlights are Slow-braised Herbal Spring Chicken with fresh ginseng, abalone, and king mushrooms; Baked Live Sea Grouper with garlic sauce in a claypot; and Steamed Longevity Dumpling with sweetened peanut filling and Chilled Coconut and Mango Custard topped with sweetened bird nest.

One can also surprise her with a brunch experience at the Manila outpost of the Nobu restaurant. Savor unlimited helpings of the Nobu Signature Sashimi Trio of Tuna Matsuhisa, Yellowtail Jalapeno, Salmon Karashi Su Miso; Black Cod in butter lettuce, and chef’s selection of premium sushi cups and nigiri, featured alongside Mother’s Day specials. The Nobu Mother’s Day brunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and price starts at P4,388 net per adult for the Regular package, inclusive of non-alcoholic beverages and mocktails. Other packages that include alcoholic and premium beverages are also available. Children ages six to 12 years old enjoy half-price rates, and those five years and below dine for free when accompanied by an adult availing themselves of the Nobu brunch. Apart from the Sunday Brunch, Nobu Manila is open on Mother’s Day for dinner from 5 to 10 p.m.

Café Society has handcrafted chocolates and confections prepared by chocolatiers and pâtissiers for gifting. It’s Mother’s Day offerings from May 5 to 11 include Ube Leche Velvet Cake, Chocolate Milk Tea Cake, and Mother’s Day Mini Duo Cake. Mother’s Day-themed artisanal chocolates include the Mom’s Dream Box package, a two-level feast containing an edible white chocolate pair of shoes filled with round salted caramel pralines sitting on a cookies and cream bar; and at the lower drawer is a golden caramel with coconut chocolate bar topped by ladies’ chocolate shoes and purse. Other chocolate creations include a Mother-and-Child White Chocolate Bar with dried cranberry, cherry, apricot, and mango; and homemade chocolate fudge with dried cranberries, and homemade chocolate fudge with roasted cashew nuts.

For inquiries, call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com; or visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.

Lanson Place

LANSON PLACE Mall of Asia, Manila presents a memorable line-up of offerings to make every mom feel celebrated. The Made for Mom Staycation Package offers an overnight stay with buffet breakfast at Cyan Modern Kitchen, and a dining perk where Mom dines free for every two paying guests for the dinner buffet on May 11 or lunch buffet on May 12 at Cyan Modern Kitchen. The package also includes complimentary late check-out until 4 p.m. (subject to availability).

On May 11, treat her to a Mother’s Day Lunch or Dinner Buffet at Cyan Modern Kitchen, priced at P3,000 net per person. Children aged 12 and below dine at 50% off. Highlights include cochinillo, slow-cooked beef, seafood toast, lobsters and crabs, Tuscan salmon, mango truffle cheese pizza, and a selection of Indian dishes. A complimentary mimosa and a gift for all moms complete the experience.

A Pre-Mother’s Day Floral Arrangement Workshop and High Tea will be held on May 10 at Madeleine High Tea. For P3,800 net per person, guests can participate in a guided floral arrangement session followed by an elegant tea.

For more information, visit https://lansonplace.com/mallofasia. Lanson Place Mall of Asia is located at Block 12, Palm Coast Ave. corner Seaside Blvd., Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City.

Newport World Resorts

NEWPORT WORLD RESORTS presents a collection of offerings that celebrate mothers. Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill Philippines, in partnership with Las Filipinas, a collective of Filipina artists, will have live portrait sessions. For more information on this, contact 0917-147-6576, or e-mail info@gordonramsayrestaurants.com.ph.

Marriott Hotel Manila’s Marriott Café Bakery offers a Honey Glazed Bone-in Ham Package priced at P4,500 net, available from May 9 to 11, with early bird privileges for advance purchases until May 5. Mother’s Day Treats include mini cakes, fondant cakes, artisanal chocolates, and more, with prices starting at P350 net, available until May 12. There will be a grand Mother’s Day Buffet on May 11 at the Marriott Café priced at P3,800 net, featuring selections such as Australian beef rump and Legris oysters. Inquiries and reservations may be made through 0917-584-9560.

Sheraton Manila Hotel offers culinary creativity experiences. At Oori, there will be a Banchan and Kimbap Making Class on May 11 from 2 to 4 p.m., priced at P2,500 net per person, complete with a demonstration kit, snacks, finished dishes for takeaway, and certificates of participation. S Kitchen commemorates the day with a Flower Embroidery Workshop guided by Bella Joy Bardollas. The artistic celebration runs from 1 to 3 p.m., and is priced at P3,000 net, inclusive of workshop materials, food, and a keepsake final artwork. For bookings and reservations, contact 0917-859-7496.

A culinary journey in honor of mothers awaits at Hotel Okura Manila. Yawaragi presents a Mother’s Day Buffet priced at P3,950++, available on May 11, featuring Australian Wagyu chuck eye roll pot roast, herbed Dijon Omaha steamship, Japanese oyster thermidor, and more, accompanied by a complimentary mocktail and a special token for mothers. Yamazato offers an intimate Japanese fine dining experience with its Mother’s Day Omakase Sushi, priced at P15,000++, highlighting seasonal treasures. The Omakase Sushi is available from May 7 to 11. For reservations and inquiries, contact fb@hotelokuramanila.com or 0917-842-9067.

Hilton Manila pampers with an indulgent gathering at Kusina Sea Kitchens through its Mother’s Day Lunch Buffet, priced at P2,800++ per person. To make the day more special, mothers receive a Laura Mercier beauty gift and a 15-minute massage at The Cabana. For more details, contact 7239-7788 or e-mail MNLPH_F&Binquiries@hilton.com.

At Holiday Inn Express Manila Newport City, there is a family retreat package for Mother’s Day, priced at P5,800 net. The package includes an overnight stay in a standard room for two adults and two children below 12 years old, breakfast buffet, a choice between one chicken cordon bleu, schnitzel, fish and chips, or P1,000 worth of credits to Newport Cinema with a celebratory Danish pastry of choice. For more information, e-mail reserve.hiexmanila@newportworldresorts.com.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell has cooked up two Mother’s Day bundles. First is the Mother’s Day Bundle for two (P599): one Nachos Supreme, two Crunchy or Soft Tacos, one Cheese Quesadilla, one Strawberry Chocodilla, and two 12-oz. servings of ice-cold soda. For a bigger feast, there’s also the Mother’s Day Bundle for four (P949). It comes with one Nachos Bell Grande, four Crunchy or Soft Tacos, one XL Cheese and Beef Quesadilla, two Cinnamon Twists, and four 12-oz. servings of ice-cold soda. These Mother’s Day offers are available throughout the month of May for dine-in and takeout in all Taco Bell stores nationwide. They are also available for delivery by calling the 8911-1111 hotline.

Mang Inasal

Mang Inasal honors moms with “Mom Inasal Day,” with the promo available now until May 11. In the “Treat kay Mommy” (available until May 11), customers who purchase an Extra Creamy Halo-Halo Regular at any store nationwide will receive a free scoop of Selecta Ube Ice Cream. The promo is available for dine-in, takeout, drive-through, and delivery. Meanwhile, Mang Inasal is serving a unique twist to its Family Fiesta offering from May 9 to 11. Every order of Family Fiesta will include a specially designed sleeve that customers can personalize with handwritten notes for their moms. Each sleeve also includes a QR code that gives access to surprise freebies valid from May 9 to 31. Free rewards include drink upgrades with any Chicken Inasal Value Meal, or a free 1.5-liter Coke for Luzon and Visayas branches and a one-liter Pepsi for Mindanao branches with their next Family Fiesta purchase.