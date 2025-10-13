1 of 8

Toyota lowers the price of admission to hybrid

THE TALE OF TOYOTA’s take on — and push to — carbon neutrality is well-documented. Toyota Motor Corp. (TMC) Chairman Akio Toyoda had long elucidated that there is no single, correct way (meaning one powertrain) to achieve this. The realistic formula is predicated on espousing a “multi-pathway” toward a zero carbon society. The “enemy,” as it were, postulated by a chorus of Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) executives, is not one powertrain type but carbon. Thus, any step to mitigate the production of this emission is a step in the right direction.

Today, TMP formally unveils the Toyota Ativ (pronounced “ey-tiv”) which enters the subcompact sedan category. The company positions it as a complement to its ubiquitous, popular model, the Vios — a proven nameplate regardless of its role: workhorse, fleet mover, TNVS (Transportation Network Vehicle Service), or family car.

The Ativ, manufactured in Thailand, is still prefixed by the “Vios” moniker but is distinguished by its more upmarket qualities. To be clear, this is not the replacement to the Vios but a veritable expansion of choices in the segment.

Chief among the plethora of differences is the availability, for the first time in this model, of a hybrid powertrain — present in the range-topping Ativ 1.5 HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) CVT variant.

“The all-new Toyota Ativ is another statement of Toyota’s continued mission to bring electrified mobility within reach of more Filipinos,” declared TMP First Vice-President for Vehicle Sales Operations Elijah Sue Marcial in a release. “We know choosing your first car, and an electrified model at that, can be a bold decision, so the Ativ makes it simple and easy by delivering modern HEV features, while providing peace of mind with reliability, safety, ease of ownership, and joy of use,” she added.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive “Velocity” interview, TMP Vice-President for Marketing Services Elvin G. Luciano described the Ativ as “the next important model in (the company’s) lineup.” He averred, “There’s anticipation for the car, with most of you having seen this car being launched in other markets already. We see this as a model further strengthening our electrified lineup. Maybe the best description that we can have for this model right now is that it’s currently the most affordable electrified car in TMP’s lineup.”

CASTING A WIDER HEV NET

Previously, that honor belonged to the Corolla Cross 1.8 G HEV CVT, which retails for P1.514 million. The Ativ now further lowers TMP’s electrified price bar, with the Ativ 1.5 HEV CVT coming in at P1.198 million. This makes the Ativ even more important for TMP in the grand scheme of electrified mobility. Stressed Mr. Luciano, “Toyota has been pushing for electrification in the country for quite a while now, and we recognize that because of the increasing awareness and education of our market regarding electrified cars and what they can do — both for the users and the environment — there are customers who are looking for (them).”

The traditional idea of a first car is now starting to be recast. People are no longer averse to the idea of an electrified vehicle — even for first-time auto buyers, according to the executive. The Ativ deploys a net that’s wider than ever — lowering the price of admission into the HEV format.

To reiterate, the Ativ and Vios will coexist in the TMP lineup. The Vios, of course, was and remains to be a key model in the portfolio as it famously became the company’s entry in the CARS (Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy) program launched in 2015 under the administration of the late President Benigno S. C. Aquino III. Toyota enrolled the Vios, while the only other entrant, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp., put forth the Mirage. The two models are locally manufactured (with a production target of 200,000 units each) in exchange for tax perks and fiscal support. TMP has already reached milestone, and is now awaiting the implementation of the current administration’s equivalent program, RACE (Revitalizing the Automotive Industry for Competitiveness Enhancement).

In a relatively recent BusinessWorld article by Justine Irish D. Tabile, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque was quoted as saying, “We want more companies to avail… It is open to everyone. And the bottom line is, if they can (manufacture) 100,000 units in three years, then they will be able to avail of the incentives.” The government wants to “fast-track the release and the implementation of the joint administrative order that will govern the strategy,” Ms. Tabile wrote. But other agencies are involved as well so there’s quite a bit of coordination and clearance to be made. In the case of Toyota, it has expressed interest in enrolling the all-new Tamaraw — which it makes in its Santa Rosa, Laguna facility — into the program.

TMP is clearing the demarcation lines between the Vios and Ativ as it quietly pulled out the 1.5 G CVT and 1.5 GT M/T variants. The remaining four grades of the Vios are priced from P738,000 in the 1.3 J M/T up to P908,000 for the 1.3 XLE CVT, removing overlapping price points. The Ativ 1.3 M/T, for reference, is priced at P916,000.

ATIV-ITIES

The Ativ 1.5 HEV CVT is powered by a 2NR-VEX inline four-cylinder HEV mill with lithium-ion-battery-powered electric motor. Total system output is 111hp and 121Nm. Pure internal combustion engine options are available, too — powered by either a 1.5-liter mill (106ps, 138Nm) or a 1.3-liter engine (98ps, 122Nm).

The Ativ measures 4,425mm in length, 1,740mm in width, and 1,480mm in height. Compared to the Vios, it is 5-mm longer, 10-mm wider, and 5-mm taller.

True to its more upmarket intentions, the fastback-shaped Ativ receives a host of commensurate touches outside and inside. It boasts LED headlamps and rear sequential turn signals (in the HEV variant). In the cabin, the HEV grade wraps its seats in leather; fabric seats go to the G CVT, E CVT, and E M/T variants. Its infotainment system is predicated on a seven-inch digital display for the non-HEV grades, while the HEV variant receives a 10.1-inch Display Audio system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. I did find myself looking for a center armrest in the back seat though, and the rather elevated seating in front compared to the typical sedan might take a little getting used to (the driver’s seat may be adjusted for height, of course).

ADAS

ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) features tucked in the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) suite are in the Ativ hybrid — upping protection and convenience through a pre-collision system, automatic high beam, lane tracing assist, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and others. Across the line, Ativ models get multiple air bags, ABS with brake assist, vehicle stability control, blind spot monitor, and Isofix child restraint systems. The HEV also receives electronic parking brake with brake hold, a wireless charger, and a panoramic view monitor (also available on the G CVT grade). Push start and smart entry is available for all variants.

QDR

“Your first car needs to be simple and worry-free,” Mr. Luciano averred. “So you don’t have to be concerned about the reliability, the quality of the car… (The Ativ) is a combination of what Toyota has to offer in one practical and reachable package (featuring) our signature QDR — quality, durability, and reliability… Of course, what we want to highlight is that when you go for the Ativ as your first electrified car, your first entry into that space, you are assured that you are being assisted.”

Mr. Luciano maintained that Toyota has the widest network of dealerships and service centers across the country. “You can rest assured that you can get genuine customer support and quality after-sales service.”

Once again, the Ativ is TMP’s newest poster child for electrified mobility. “We at Toyota have always believed that we can feel or we can experience the good impact of electrification through massive adoption. In order to do that, we need to offer the widest range of electrified options.”

Concluded the executive: “Through affordable options like the Ativ, it’s now much easier for more Filipinos, for more of us, to be part of this movement to collectively reduce our carbon emissions and make a positive impact on the planet.”

The other Ativ variants are priced as follows: Ativ 1.5 G CVT (P1.069 million) and Ativ 1.3 E CVT (P980,000). There is a price premium on special colors.