Home Banking & Finance BSP bill yields rise for 4th straight week amid strong investor demand
BSP bill yields rise for 4th straight week amid strong investor demand
YIELDS on Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) short-term securities edged higher for a fourth straight week even as investor demand remained strong.
The 28-day BSP bills drew P90.884 billion in tenders on Friday, well above the P70-billion offer and higher than the previous week’s P81.892 billion in bids for the same volume.
This lifted the bid-to-cover ratio to 1.3 times from 1.17 times a week earlier. The BSP awarded its full P70-billion offer.
Accepted rates ranged from 4.6% to 4.715%, slightly narrower than 4.495% to 4.728% a week earlier. The weighted average rate rose to 4.6651% from 4.6483%.
The BSP has not offered 56-day bills since Nov. 3.
The central bank uses its securities and term deposit facility to absorb excess liquidity and guide short-term rates toward its policy rate. BSP bills also help improve price discovery and strengthen monetary policy transmission.
The BSP started weekly issuances in 2020, initially with 28-day bills, later adding 56-day debt in 2023 before scaling back to a single tenor.
As of mid-February, BSP liquidity operations have withdrawn about P1.2 trillion from the financial system, mainly through reverse repurchase operations, term deposits and BSP securities. — Katherine K. Chan