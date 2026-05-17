Right car, right time

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Why the Tesla Model Y L deserves a look

EVER SINCE the outbreak of the Middle East war, gas prices have soared exponentially. This has sparked debate as to whether this is the time to finally switch to electrified vehicles as opposed to sticking with the gasoline- or diesel-powered powertrains.

One of the biggest players in the EV game has ridden the wave of new interest. Tesla has been on a roll since last year, but even more now with the energy crisis. A new model was recently previewed, which shows that they aren’t resting on their laurels anytime soon.

THE FAMILY TESLA

We were invited to the Tesla flagship showroom in BGC for a secret preview of an upcoming model. Whispers among the media said that it could be the Cybertruck, but upon arriving at the venue, the covered cars resembled a more normal form instead of the outlandish silhouette of the Cybertruck.

As the presentation began, it was pointed out that Tesla considers the Philippines an important market in the region, given how local reception of the brand has been positive. As part of showing their support to current and future customers, an expansion of both the Destination Chargers and Superchargers is being planned for 2026. In fact, it was promised that it would be completed before the year ends. The next Supercharger will be in Benguet, likely Baguio, considering the high volume of cars that the city gets yearly, while the next five destination chargers will be placed in Laguna, Pampanga, Cebu, Zambales, and Quezon City.

Next up was the main event, and underneath the covers was Tesla’s next contender in the highly competitive EV segment: the new Model Y L. What’s surprising about the preview of the Model Y L is that it’s a very new global product, only being previewed in four other markets apart from the Philippines. This reaffirms Tesla’s commitment to our local market and how it wants to offer options to all EV buyers.

First launched in China, the Model Y L is a six-seater three-row version of the Model Y SUV. Instead of opting for seven seats, Tesla chose to equip the second row with captain chairs, giving it a touch of class. The Y L will be available as a dual-motor AWD, with a zero-to-100kph acceleration time of 5.0 seconds, a top speed of 201kph, and a full range of 681km (WLTP).

To accommodate the extra seats at the back, the Model Y L has been elongated ever so slightly. The roofline has also been extended and given a redesigned rear spoiler to improve aerodynamics for efficiency. Each row comes with power adjustments, while the first- and second-row passengers get heated and ventilated seats. People at the very back will have charging ports as well as air-conditioning vents for comfort. For better cargo loading, both the second and third row can fold flat at the touch of a button, and owners can even put a mattress inside should they want to do a bit of camping.

Special features unique to the Model Y L are the Electronic Adaptive Suspension and a new 18+1 Immersive Sound X sound system. The former was designed to ensure that all rear passengers have a more comfortable ride, while the latter provides a “concert-like” experience, separating the vocals and instrumentals of each song.

PRICED TO COMPETE

Part of the Model Y L launch is the revelation of a new body color Cosmic Silver and a new interior color called Zen Grey. While the event itself was not the launch yet, Tesla Philippines has opened the order books, with units to arrive around June or July. Pricing starts at P2.849 million — a reasonable tag for a BEV alternative for the family.