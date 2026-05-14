Philippines leaps in risk and resilience index

The Philippines climbed 40 spots to 74th out of 150 countries with a score of 60.35 in the latest update of the Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index (GIRRI) by Henley & Partners in partnership with AlphaGeo. Despite the leap, the Philippines was ranked the fourth lowest among its East and Southeast Asian neighbors. The index measures a country’s investment risk exposure and its resilience to withstand drastic changes in the global investment environment.