Report: Philippines ranks 11th most AI-ready country globally

The Philippines placed 11th out of 38 countries in the inaugural edition of the World AI (Artiﬁcial Intelligence) Index by Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research (WIN), scoring 54.7 out of 100, beating the global average of 51.6. But among its Asia-Paciﬁc peers, it ranked fourth-lowest. The index measures countries’ understanding and readiness for AI technologies based on seven indicators: usage frequency, trust, efﬁciency, interest, comfort, usability, and acceptance.