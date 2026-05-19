TWO of Federal Land NRE Global, Inc.’s residential properties, Yume at Riverpark and The Observatory, were recognized by the International Property Media during the Asia-Pacific edition of the International Property Awards 2026-2027.

The awards, held from May 6 to 7 at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, recognized Yume at Riverpark, the developer’s flagship property within its Riverpark estate in General Trias, Cavite. It was awarded five stars under the Best Residential Interior Show Home category.

Once completed, the 18-hectare horizontal residential project will house 296 lots ranging from 300 to 257 square meters (sq.m.). It will be strategically located near major roads like the Cavite-Laguna Expressway and transit systems like the future Light Rail Transit Line 6A Cavite Extension and the Philippine National Railway Southrail. It is expected to be turned over within 2026.

Yume at Riverpark was also recognized in the Residential Development 20+ Units category.

Federal Land NRE Global’s The Observatory was also awarded five stars for the Best Residential High Rise Architecture category.

The Observatory, located in Barangay Barangka Ilaya, Mandaluyong, is near hospitals like The Medical City in Ortigas and corporate head offices like the Asian Development Bank.

It will offer studio units, spanning from 28 to 33.5 sq.m., one-to-three-bedroom units from 45.5 to 148 sq.m., and penthouses from 155.5 to 202 sq.m.

The Observatory was also given accolades in the Residential High Rise Development and Apartment/Condominium Development categories. Target completion for this project is in December 2030.

Federal Land NRE Global brought home five out of 23 awards won by Philippine companies, the most awards given by the organizer.

The International Property Awards is a globally recognized award-giving body that celebrates the highest levels of achievement from companies in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. The awards are divided per region across Africa, Asia-Pacific, Arabia, Canada, Caribbean, Central & South America, Europe, UK and USA. — Juliana Chloe A. Gonzales