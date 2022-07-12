Philippines ranks 10th in crypto adoption

The Philippines ranked 10th in the Cryptocurrency Adoption Index by Australian-based financial technology website Finder. In the July 2022 release of the survey, the index measured crypto trends of 26 countries. Finder surveyed 7,514 internet users in the Philippines, which showed 16% of Filipinos owned cryptocurrency. This was higher than the global adoption rate average of 15%. Compared with its Asia-Pacific peers, the Philippines placed sixth highest, ahead of Indonesia (12th overall), Malaysia (13th), Japan (23rd), and New Zealand (24th). Bitcoin (39%) was the most popular form of cryptocurrency among Filipinos.