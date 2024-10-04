Philippines rises to 48th in Peddling Peril Index

The Philippines improved a notch to 48th out of 200 countries and territories in the fourth edition of the Peddling Peril Index (PPI) by the Institute for Science and International Security. The PPI measures countries and territories’ enforcement capability to monitor exchange of conventional weaponry and weapons of mass destruction (WMDs). The country scored 807 out of 1,300 possible points, the ﬁfth highest in the East and Southeast Asian region.