Davao Region’s most awaited franchising event opens TODAY, July 4, 2025, as Franchise Negosyo Para sa Region XI (Davao) returns at the SM Lanang Premier Atrium. The Philippine Franchise Association (PFA) brings together the country’s top franchise brands and industry experts for a two-day event (July 4-5, 2025) tailored for Region XI.

Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur, a returning OFW looking for a fresh start, or a business owner eyeing expansion, the expo offers the perfect gateway to the world of franchising. With over 40 exhibitors and more than 200 brands, attendees can explore a wide selection of concepts — from food and retail to services and financial support.

Franchise Negosyo Regional Events goes beyond showcasing businesses — it empowers decision-making. The event features free seminars, including “How to Invest in the Right Franchise” and “How to Franchise Your Business,” crafted for both new and seasoned entrepreneurs. Attendees can also gain valuable insights at the Franchise Forum, themed “Franchising: The Proven Growth Strategy You Can’t Afford to Ignore,” where leading industry experts will share their success stories and expansion tips.

“This event is about creating access to opportunities, to education, and inspiration,” said PFA Chairman Chris Lim. “Franchise Negosyo is our way of helping Mindanaoans tap into the power of franchising as a driver of growth and inclusive development.”

The event is proudly held in partnership with SM Supermalls, SM Lanang Premier, PLDT Enterprise, GCash, Carrier – The Air Authority, UnionBank, BDO, Grainsmart Café, Villa Tuna, Francorp, and U-Franchise, and is supported by DTI Region XI, OWWA Region XI, and the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc.

Media Partners: NET 25 Eagle Broadcasting Corp., Business World, Business Mirror, Mega Mobile (Inquirer Mobile), Inquirer Group of Companies, Asia Journal / Balikbayan Magazine, Philstar Media Group, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Sunstar, Mindanao Times, News Fort, Mindanao Lens, and Pop Davao

Hotel Partners: Park Inn by Radisson Davao, Microtel by Wyndham Davao, Go Hotels Lanang Davao

Admission is free.

Registering online to skip the lines: https://www.pfa.org.ph/event-details/davao

Download the Expo Directory here:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1p7KLvCaUkug_JrhQtdeNXy2UAsJEMn87?usp=sharing

