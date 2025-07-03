Philippines still at ‘significant’ level in Political Risk Index

The Philippines’ overall rating improved to 58 (out of 100) but still retained a “signiﬁcant” risk temperature level in the ﬁrst half of 2025, according to the latest edition of the Political Risk Index by global advisory, broking, and solution company WTW. The index assesses patterns in the world’s most vulnerable countries, covering key political perils from expropriation to currency inconvertibility and political violence.