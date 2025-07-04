The Medical City (TMC) officially launched its newly expanded Emergency Care Unit on June 30, 2025. The milestone event was attended by Department of Health (DoH) Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, who toured the upgraded facility and witnessed first-hand how the hospital is reshaping emergency services.

Emergencies no longer have to mean chaos, confusion, or long waits. The upgraded Emergency Room (ER) operates under a FastER system, offering patients a more efficient, streamlined, and humane approach to emergency care.

FastER is the ER Experience You Didn’t Think Existed

TMC leaders, namely TMC President & Group CEO Dr. Stuart Bennett, TMC Ortigas EVP & CEO Dr. Ruben G. Kasala, TMC Ortigas Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gregorio S. Martinez, Jr., and TMC Group Marketing & Business Development Officer Dr. Christian G. Delos Reyes, gave Sec. Herbosa a tour of the new facility.

The moment the patient arrives at the ER, an emergency medicine doctor triages them and provides an immediate and more accurate clinical assessment to determine the urgency of the case. Depending on the evaluation, patients are directed to appropriate care areas while staying informed through a digital queueing system that enhances transparency.

Cases requiring prompt but non-critical attention, like moderate injuries or infections, are treated in the Urgent Care Area. Meanwhile, patients with concerns that are not too time-sensitive are being brought to the Non-Urgent Area.

Those in life-threatening situations, such as heart attacks, stroke, or sepsis, are treated in the Emergent Area, which is fully equipped for rapid intervention by dedicated emergency teams.

TMC’s heart attack care program is the first of its kind in the Philippines and one of the only 12 clinical care programs worldwide to receive Joint Commission International (JCI) Clinical Care Program Certification. In this clinical care program, TMC doctors will open up a patient’s blocked artery within 60 minutes.

Stroke patients are quickly treated by TMC’s Brain Attack Team, who determine if they need a mechanical thrombectomy (MT), a minimally invasive procedure to remove blood clots. TMC’s MT program received a 5-star rating from the Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology.

Expanded Emergency Care Unit

In addition, TMC is among the few hospitals with a Mental Health High Dependency Secure Area in the ER — a dedicated space for patients experiencing psychological distress. This ensures they are cared for in a setting that protects their safety and dignity.

The expanded Emergency Care Unit also includes a Trauma Room, where patients with serious physical injuries can receive fast, specialized care; and an Isolation Room designed for cases that require infection control protocols. These dedicated areas allow clinical teams to respond appropriately to a wide range of emergency scenarios while minimizing risks to other patients and staff.

Beyond clinical upgrades, the ER offers a calmer waiting area with dedicated Red Coat Ambassadors to guide patients and families with updates and support.

The Medical City ER’s 4-hour Promise



Sec. Herbosa also lauded TMC’s 4-hour promise to patients seen in the ER.

When hospital admission is required, patients seamlessly transition from the ER to their assigned room. The entire system is designed to complete the cycle of triage, treatment, and either discharge or admission within just four hours.

“I’m glad with what you said, Stuart, that it’s going to be four hours. That’s very bold. You know how it is now. Institutions like The Medical City have made this field grow in improving the quality of emergency care in the country,” Sec. Herbosa said.

Sec. Herbosa also lauded the physician-led triage of The Medical City, noting that this will make the assessment of the patient faster and more accurate.

This transformation is one of the first major initiatives under the leadership of Dr. Stuart Bennett, TMC President and CEO, and an emergency medicine specialist. Guided by his expertise, TMC aims to raise the standard of emergency care and ensure that every Filipino receives the quality care they rightfully deserve.

“Filipinos are known for their strength and resilience, but it doesn’t mean they should settle for less,” says Dr. Bennett. “Every Filipino deserves access to timely, quality care, and this new ER is just the beginning of how we’re building a system that delivers exactly that.”

For more information about The Medical City, visit www.themedicalcity.com or send them a message on Facebook.

