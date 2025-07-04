Home Infographics Philippines ranks 90th and 99th in freedom and prosperity rankings
Philippines ranks 90th and 99th in freedom and prosperity rankings
The Philippines placed 90th in Freedom Index and 99th in Prosperity Index out of 164 countries in the latest edition of the Freedom and Prosperity Indexes by US-based think tank Atlantic Council. Out of 100 possible points, the Philippines scored 64.0 in the Freedom Index with a low freedom status and 61.3 in the Prosperity Index with a low prosperity status.