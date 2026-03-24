Philippines improves in women’s health ranking but still lags among its peers in the region

The Philippines improved two places to 107th out of 144 countries and territories in the latest edition of The Hologic Global Women’s Health Index by global medical technology company Hologic, Inc. Out of a possible 100, where higher scores are better, the country got 46.36, below the global average of 53.96. This put the Philippines as the second worst among its peers in the East and Southeast Asian region. The index measures women’s health across the dimensions of preventive care, emotional health, opinions of health and safety, basic needs, and individual health.