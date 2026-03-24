Report: Filipino young adults face mental health crisis more than older adults

The Philippines’ average Mind Health Quotient (MHQ) for young adults aged 18-34 rose to 59 while adults (ages 55 and above) have an average MHQ of 110 in the latest edition of the Global Mind Health Report, formerly the Mental State of the World Report, by US-based not-for-proﬁt organization Sapien Labs. This means that Filipino young adults experience mental health challenges or crisis more than Filipino adults. The MHQ is an assessment of mind health and well-being that encompasses all aspects of mental function, emotional, cognitive, and social as well as drive and resilience of an individual which positions them on a spectrum from -100 (distressed) to 200 (thriving).