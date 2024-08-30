How the Philippines’ labor productivity compares with its neighbors in the region

Labor productivity — as measured by gross domestic product (GDP) per person employed — of Filipinos inched up by 2% year on year to $23,519 per worker last year, the latest data from the World Bank’s World Development Indicators database showed. It was the ﬁfth-lowest in the East and Southeast Asia. It was also more than two times lower than the East Asia & Paciﬁc’s average of $43,715 and the world average of $47,919 for 2023.