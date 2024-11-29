Home Infographics Manila still leads in Prime Global Cities Index
Manila still leads in Prime Global Cities Index
The Philippine capital’s prime residential prices rose by 29.2% year on year in the third quarter of 2024 based on the latest edition of the Prime Global Cities Index by real estate consultancy ﬁrm Knight Frank. Manila continued to top the list of 44 residential markets. The index tracks the performance of luxury residential prices across key global cities on a quarterly basis using data compiled by its global research network.