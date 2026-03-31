Philippines’ air quality deteriorates in 2025, fifth worst in Southeast Asia

The Philippines placed 41st out of 143 countries and territories in the 2025 edition of the World Air Quality Report by the Swiss air quality technology company IQAir. Air quality in the country, as measured by annual average concentration of PM2.5, reached 19 micrograms per cubic meter (μg /m³), worse than the 14.8 µg/m³ in 2024 and the 5 μg/m³ annual average prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO).