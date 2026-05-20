MR.DIY Philippines, a home improvement retailer, said on Wednesday that it will maintain steady pricing across its essential items for a limited time to support Filipinos in budgeting their expenses amid economic uncertainty.

“At MR.DIY, we understand that even small changes in prices can have a real impact on families,” MR.DIY Philippines Chief Executive Officer Roselle Marisol Andaya said in a statement.

“By keeping our prices steady for a limited period, we hope to ease some of that pressure and continue delivering the value our customers rely on every day,” she added.

According to the brand, the initiative comes at a time when families are becoming more mindful of their spending.

Data from the research and analysis firm BMI found that Philippine consumer spending is expected to grow by 4.4% this year, slower than initially anticipated due to rising prices.

The firm added that consumer confidence also remains sluggish amid concerns over weakening household financial situations, corruption issues, spiking inflation, and natural disasters.

To help Filipinos “stretch” their budgets, MR.DIY Philippines pledged to uphold its commitment to keeping “Always Low Prices” by “absorbing cost pressures” and retaining steady prices from May 1 to Jul. 31, 2026.

The brand noted that the move will ensure that home essentials, hardware, and personal care items are more accessible to Filipinos.

“The brand continues to prioritize affordability while ensuring a wide assortment of products remains available across its stores nationwide,” MR.DIY Philippines said in a statement.

“MR.DIY Philippines reinforces its role not just as a retailer, but as a reliable partner to the communities it serves – Committed to helping Filipino families navigate everyday challenges with simple, practical, and affordable solutions,” it added.

MR.DIY Philippines has over 5,000 stores across Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Bangladesh, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Brunei, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Poland. — Almira Louise S. Martinez