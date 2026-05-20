OFWs to receive free admission in Intramuros

The Department of Tourism (DoT) and the Intramuros Administration said on Wednesday that Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) will receive free admission to Intramuros next week, in recognition of their “invaluable contributions and sacrifices”.

“We want to acknowledge the immense hard work our OFWs perform every single day

across the globe,” Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay said in a statement.

“Our goal is to express our gratitude by giving them the time to reconnect with their families and our culture,” she added.

The week-long offerings, which run from May 25 to 31, are under the “Pasyal Pamilya: Balik Bayani sa Walled City” initiative.

OFWs and returning migrant workers can explore two of Intramuros’ heritage attractions – Fort Santiago and Centro de Turismo Intramuros, free of charge. Guided tours for Fort Santiago will also be available beginning May 25 to 31 at 4:30 p.m., while tours for Centro de Turismo Intramuros begin on May 27 to 31 at 4:00 p.m.

Qualified visitors must present their valid Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) and membership card issued by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration. Eligible tourists could bring four companions each.

“We want to evoke the nostalgia of the days when families routinely took the weekend to walk around Luneta Park,” Ms. Angara-Mathay said.

“Bringing back those cherished memories and offering a relaxed, meaningful space to bond right next door in the historic heart of Manila,” she added.

Intramuros, known as the “Walled City”, is named as one of the historical destinations in the Philippines.

Due to its timeless charm, Intramuros was awarded Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction in the 2024 World Travel Awards. This year, the Walled City was once again nominated for the same award.

The City of San Fernando, Pampanga, was also nominated for Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination, and Aurora Province for Asia’s Leading Nature Destination. — Almira Louise S. Martinez