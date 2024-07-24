Different airports around the Philippines have suspended their operations today, July 24, due to the impacts of Typhoon Carina in the country.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) encouraged passengers in a Facebook post to check the status of their flights on airline websites to avoid traffic and road flooding going to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

In addition, the NAIA Terminal 4 is closed and inaccessible due to flooding, Cebu Pacific Air said in its recent advisory.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) released a situational report on several airports nationwide as of 12:30 PM.

Basco Airport – Only flight operations were suspended.

San Jose Airport – The only flight today was canceled. The 78 affected passengers at the Passenger Terminal Building were assisted by CAAP personnel.

Iba Airport- GenAv training flights were suspended.

Sangley Airport- Suspended aerodrome operations due to flooding at the runway and apron.

Plaridel Airport- Gen Av and training flights suspended.

Tacloban Airport- 1 canceled flight yesterday and 4 delayed flights today.

Lubang Airport – No GenAv operations.

Vigan Airport- Operations suspended due to light rain and moderate to strong wind.

Cauayan Airport- 2 flights cancelled. Commercial flights to coastal areas resumed.

Tuguegarao Airport- 4 flights cancelled.

Lingayen Airport- Experiencing light to moderate rains. Apron and some parts of the runway flooded. Operations were suspended.

San Fernando Airport- Experiencing light to moderate rains, operations suspended.

Baguio Airport – Experiencing moderate rains and foggy weather, operations were suspended.

Bicol International Airport – 10 flight cancellations due to weather conditions from the point of origin.

GenSan Airport- 3 delayed flights due to late arrival of turn-around aircraft from another flight.

Davao International Airport – 5 delayed flights, no canceled flights.

Butan Airport- 2 Flight cancellations.

Meanwhile, normal flight operations will resume in the following airports:

Palanan Airport – Operations resumed. 1 flight as of the moment (Palanan-Cauayan).

Pagadian Airport- no flight cancellations.

Zamboanga International Airport- no flight cancellations.

Dipolog Airport- no flight cancellations.

Laoag Airport- VFR Operations are back to normal as of 11:15 AM.

“Personnel are on heightened alert to ensure the safety and assistance of all passengers during this period,” CAAP said on the media advisory. – Almira Louise S. Martinez