THE 2026 Palarong Pambansa will be more than just a mecca of national sports competition for elementary and high school student-athletes.

Going all out as first-time host, Agusan del Sur will provide complimentary tours in the province’s top tourism hotspots as well as free transportation around venues when they gather more than thousands of delegates from 18 regions for the country’s summer multi-sports meet on Sunday until May 31.

With a theme of “Palaro Tu Agsur: Unlocking the Future through Sports,” Agusan has unveiled complimentary tours for all delegates, free of transportation and entrance fee charges, in Tugonan Falls, Bega Falls and Ecotourism Park, Puting Buhangin Cave, the Agusan Provincial Museum, the Agusan Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary, and the Toog Centennial Tree, among the few.

The landmark tourism and sports tie-up will also include boat tours in Surigao del Sur, Bretania Group of Islands and the Enchanted River, as part of the partnership between the neighbor provinces. Tour schedules will run from May 17 to 22 and from May 27 to June 1.

Then there’s the Libreng Sakay around the 36 playing venues in Prosperidad and nearby towns, all made possible by the Agusan del Sur province led by Governor Santiago B. Cane, Jr. that drew praises from Department of Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara as a true testament of the Filipinos’ warm hospitality.

The free rides will be via e-buses and trikes plying around Prosperidad, Bayugan City, Bunawan, Esperanza, Talacogon and San Francisco, accessible for all players, coaches, staff and accredited delegates.

“These (efforts) remind our young athletes that every competition is also an opportunity to discover new places, cultures, and stories while building friendships and discipline through sports.”

The National Capital Region will defend its crown in Mindanao after ruling Laoag for its 18th straight title last year with Calabarzon and Western Visayas expected to give the Big City a run for its own money once more. — John Bryan Ulanday