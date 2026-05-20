All-Filipino champion Creamline all set for Invitational Conference

1 of 5

FRESH from its month-long vacation, reigning PVL All-Filipino Conference champion Creamline will come in fully re-energized as it prepares for season-opening Invitational Conference set late next month.

“We just returned to Creamline practice, everyone’s recharged,” said Cool Smashers captain Alyssa Valdez during the lunch hosted by its insurance company sponsor Allianz at the Ayala One in Makati on Wednesday.

Ms. Valdez also said the team will come in more secure knowing they have Allianz as one of its backers.

“Thanks to Allianz, I’m rating my health to 101%,” she said.

Allianz has been the partner of not just Creamline but also the latter’s fellow Rebisco-owned squads Choco Mucho and Criss Cross of Spikers’ Turf.

“Our partnership with Rebisco emotionalizes our brand,” said Allianz Chief Executive Officer Joseph Gross, who was accompanied by Allianz Chief Marketing Officer Rozanne Magararu.

“But the deepest reason why we support them is because we share the same values of excellence, working as a team, perseverance and resilience. We will be there in the good or bad days because we know you don’t always win,” he added.

For Choco Mucho’s Kat Tolentino, she vowed they would never stop in achieving their ultimate goal of winning its breakthrough PVL crown.

“This journey continues to teach us patience and the importance of trusting the process because our time will come,” she said.

PVL notes: Creamline also showed up with its new recruit, former Cignal spiker Erin Pangilinan. Choco Mucho coach Dante Alinsunurin also dispelled rumors that setter Tia Andaya left the team. “She will be back,” he said. Choco Mucho also brought its new recruit to the Allianz event but team officials requested to allow them to announce it on social media first. — Joey Villar