TIKTOK SHOP blocked more than 70 million noncompliant items globally before they reached the platform in the first half of 2025, part of expanded measures to protect buyers, the company said in its latest Global Safety Report.

From January to June, the e-commerce arm of the social media platform also removed over 200,000 restricted or prohibited products after listing, deactivated more than 700,000 seller accounts for policy violations, and disabled e-commerce features for two million creators who failed to meet its standards.

“Ensuring a safe and reliable shopping experience is at the heart of everything we do,” Yves Randolph I. Gonzalez, TikTok Shop Philippines head of public policy, said in a statement.

“Our Safety Report demonstrates our continued investment in tools, technologies and policies that protect our community, and reflects our dedication to building a platform where Filipino sellers and buyers can confidently thrive,” he added.

TikTok Shop said these efforts rely on a combination of human oversight, advanced technology and strict adherence to its policies and community guidelines. Prohibited items include hazardous materials and weapons, while restricted products require prior approval.

The platform advised creators and sellers to comply with local laws and TikTok policies, including meeting safety and labeling standards, submitting required business and tax documents and avoiding restricted or prohibited items.

Proper documentation, product verification and attention to intellectual property rights are also recommended to prevent operational interruptions and copyright strikes.

To enhance understanding of its rules, TikTok Shop has launched educational campaigns, such as the TikTok Shop Academy accessible on its website. — Edg Adrian A. Eva