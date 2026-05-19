THE impeachment trial of Vice-President (VP) Sara Duterte-Carpio will proceed even if she refuses to personally appear before the Senate impeachment court, according to a congressman.

In a press statement on Tuesday, Manila Rep. Joel R. Chua said the proceedings would continue as long as procedural requirements under the Senate impeachment court are met.

The congressman, who will serve as a House impeachment prosecutor, said the writ of summons issued by the Senate impeachment court requires the Vice-President to answer the charges and enter a plea.

“The impeachment court issued a writ of summons because the writ of summons has two purposes. One is for the Vice-President to appear before the impeachment court and the other one is for her to submit the answer within 10 days,” he said.

Mr. Chua added that Ms. Duterte may appear in person, authorize her lawyers to represent her or opt not to participate depending on her legal strategy.

“That depends on the legal strategy of the defense,” he said. “That is not for us to decide.”

He also said even if the Vice-President or her legal team does not appear and no formal response is filed, the trial would still proceed.

In such a case, the impeachment court will enter a plea of “not guilty” in accordance with its rules.

Mr. Chua said the process would then move to pre-trial, where both sides will define issues, present evidence and identify witnesses for the trial.

He added that despite political sensitivities, the prosecution panel is giving the impeachment court the benefit of the doubt following its formal constitution and oath-taking as judges.

The prosecution’s only request is to be given the opportunity to present evidence during the trial, he said.

The 11-member House prosecution team said it has already divided responsibilities in preparation for the trial.

Batangas Rep. Gerville R. Luistro, who heads the Justice committee, said each prosecutor would handle at least two of the four articles of impeachment to ensure an orderly presentation of evidence.

Ms. Luistro also named Party-list Rep. Renee Louise M. Co and Lanao del Sur Rep. Ziaur-Rahman Alonto Adiong as panel spokespersons.

The prosecution said it is ready to proceed once the Senate impeachment court formally begins trial.

The articles of impeachment allege misuse of confidential funds, discrepancies in statements of assets, liabilities and net worth, bribery and betrayal of public trust. — Pexcel John Bacon