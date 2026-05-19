SENATOR Jose “Jinggoy” P. Estrada, Jr. maintained that he did not introduce insertions in the 2025 national budget, citing the findings of the Legislative Budget Research and Monitoring Office following the Department of Justice’s (DoJ) recommendation of plunder charges against him.

“I find this baffling and unjust, considering that the Senate Legislative Budget Research and Monitoring Office categorically stated that there is no record showing that I introduced any insertions into the 2025 national budget,” he said in a press statement on Tuesday.

Mr. Estrada said that on May 15, he formally filed before the DoJ an omnibus motion seeking to reopen the preliminary investigation concerning the flood control projects for the consideration of new evidence.

“Even Blue Ribbon Committee Chairperson Senator Panfilo Lacson took cognizance of this development as a vital piece of information regarding the issues being raised against me,” he added.

On Monday, the Office of the Ombudsman named Mr. Estrada and several Department of Public Works and Highways officials liable in budget irregularities linked to the flood control controversy.

The DoJ recommended the filing of charges related to plunder, violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, bribery, and corruption of public officials to the listed individuals.

The panel also recommended dropping the charges against late former Undersecretary Maria Catalina “Cathy” E. Cabral due to verified death and the exclusion of state witnesses former Undersecretary Roberto R. Bernardo, former Regional Director Gerard P. Opulencia, and district engineer Henry C. Alcantara from the final criminal information in exchange for their testimonies. — Kaela Patricia B. Gabriel