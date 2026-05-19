The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has recorded more than 5.47 million voter registrants for the 2026 village and youth polls, concluding a registration cycle that ended on Monday.

Data released by the poll body on Tuesday showed a latest total of 5.47 million applications received between Oct. 20 and May 18.

This consisted of 2.83 million female applicants and almost 2.64 million male applicants, according to Comelec.

Of the total, the Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon) Region, recorded the highest number of new registrants with 887,677 applications, followed by Central Luzon with 613,185 and the National Capital Region with 598,427.

The Cordillera Administrative Region recorded the fewest applications at 75,822, followed by the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao with 160,352, and Caraga with 161,135.

The Comelec’s special register anywhere program also recorded 11,394 processed applications.

The data encompass a wide range of voter transactions, including 1.33 million new registrants for the youth polls and 1.41 million new regular voters.

Data also showed over 1.32 million applications for transfer from other cities and municipalities, and more than 319,000 transfers within the same locality.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. signed Republic Act No. 12232 into law on Aug. 13, 2025, rescheduling the village and youth polls to Nov. 2, 2026.

The move, which postponed the exercise from its initial December 2025 schedule, was intended to prevent an overlap with the 2025 national and local elections.

Comelec said they will release the final, consolidated tally including the last-day surge on May 18 in the coming days. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking