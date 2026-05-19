PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. swore in Kim Robert C. de Leon as acting Budget secretary on Tuesday, appointing one of the youngest members of his Cabinet as the administration pushes fiscal and digital governance reforms.

Mr. de Leon took his oath before Mr. Marcos at Malacañang after being named head of the Department of Budget and Management.

The Palace cited Mr. de Leon’s work in fiscal management, organizational reform and digital transformation in announcing his appointment.

A magna cum laude graduate and valedictorian of the University of the Philippines’ National College of Public Administration and Governance, Mr. de Leon previously served as an assistant professor at the state university and held senior government posts, including Budget and Transportation undersecretary.

He also topped the 2016 Environmental Planning Licensure Examination and holds master’s degrees in urban and regional planning and public safety administration with academic honors, according to the Palace.

Mr. de Leon completed a certificate program in business process management at Australia’s Queensland University of Technology in 2021 under a scholarship grant. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana