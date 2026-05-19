THE Philippines and Myanmar have met for the 5th Foreign Policy Consultations (FPC) to discuss measures addressing transnational crimes, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Tuesday.

In a press statement, the DFA said the two countries held talks in Manila on Monday, led by Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Leo M. Herrera-Lim and Myanmar Deputy Foreign Minister Ko Ko Kyaw.

“The meeting facilitated the comprehensive review of bilateral relations, emphasizing a shared interest to build cooperation in key functional areas and continuing diplomatic dialogue,” the statement read.

To strengthen law enforcement and security ties between the two nations, the delegations have also considered improved cooperation aimed at professional and educational exchanges.

The discussions also tackled redevelopment of trade and investment, including agricultural efficiency.

“The 5th FPC marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations, with both the Philippines and Myanmar looking forward to the implementation of the agreements reached during the meeting,” the DFA said.

Myanmar, as a member state of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), has also received support from the Philippines in terms of its domestic political developments to promote Myanmar’s national stability.

In early May, the Philippines as the 48th ASEAN chair, expressed support for the reported transfer of Myanmar leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi to house arrest and her sentence reduction from 33 years to 18 years.

The ASEAN chair also previously backed the amnesty granted to over 1,500 political prisoners during the observance of the Full Moon Day of Kason, a religious holiday in Burma culture. — Kaela Patricia B. Gabriel