FEDERAL Express Corp. (FedEx) is further expanding its facility in Clark to help strengthen the country’s connectivity and boost local trade, the logistics provider said.

“The expansion of our Clark gateway reflects our continued commitment to the Philippines and to building a smarter, more resilient network across the region… By enhancing our operational capabilities at Clark, we are better positioned to support Philippine businesses, enable efficient cross-border trade, and provide more reliable connectivity to global markets,” FedEx North Pacific and South Pacific President Masamichi Ujiie said in a media release on Tuesday.

The global logistics provider has broken ground on the planned expansion, it said. Once completed, the facility will span about 78,000 square meters, featuring upgraded handling and operational capabilities built to enhance shipment flow.

At present, its facility in Clark is a 17,000-square-meter hub and is capable of sorting 9,000 parcels per hour, information from its website showed. — Ashley Erika O. Jose