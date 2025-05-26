THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said construction of parts of the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge is set to start before July.

“We are in the process of finalizing the bids and maybe we can begin the construction of two contract packages in a few months, the land-based packages before July,” Public Works Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan told reporters on the sidelines of a briefing on Monday.

The construction of the actual bridge and its main structures will start after the construction of the land-based contract packages, Mr. Bonoan said.

The Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge project is estimated to cost $3.91 billion.

In 2023, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), co-financing the project, approved a $2.11-billion loan for the bridge. The government is responsible for the remaining $664.23 million.

The 32.15-kilometer bridge spanning the mouth of Manila Bay connects Bataan and Cavite, and is expected to boost regional economic integration and development.

According to the ADB, the civil works for the Bataan-Cavite Interlink bridge are divided into six contract packages. Contract package 1 or the Bataan Land approach covers 5 kilometers and contract package 2 or the Cavite Land approach covers 1.3 kilometers.

Contract package 3 involves the north and central marine viaducts; while contract package 4 covers the south marine viaducts. Contract package 5 and 6 involve the bridge’s navigational channel cable and high-level approach spans.

Last year, the DPWH said the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge will be operational by 2029. — Ashley Erika O. Jose