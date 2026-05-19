BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya — A P6-million rehabilitation project will soon start at Bagabag District Hospital after parts of the facility were damaged by Super Typhoon Uwan last year.

The funding will come from the Department of Health’s (DoH) Health Facilities Enhancement Program, the hospital’s administrative officer Ma. Cristina Opena said.

Governor Jose V. Gambito said the rehabilitation would help restore critical health services, ease congestion in nearby hospitals, and ensure uninterrupted medical care for residents of Bagabag and surrounding communities.

Earlier, a DoH Region 2 inspection team visited the hospital to assess the damage and validate the proposed repairs. The team included DoH engineers Jay Tatto, Jones Pascual, Jr. and Frank Ivan Santos, along with personnel from the Provincial Engineering Office headed by Architect Audry Mae Dominguez.

Ms. Dominguez said priority repair works will cover the ward, laundry and dietary building, emergency room, laboratory and X-ray building, and cadaver holding area.

The project also includes structural repairs, repainting, and upgrading of electrical systems and fixtures to meet safety standards, expected to improve patient care, strengthen emergency response capability, and prevent service disruptions during future storms and disasters. — Artemio A. Dumlao