LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — The Benguet Provincial Health Office (PHO) reported it has logged 316 cases of dengue infection in the first quarter of 2025, a 17% hike compared to the same period last year.

The capital town of La Trinidad had the highest number with 68, followed by Tublay with 47 and Kapangan with 43 infections. No dengue-related deaths have so far been reported.

The PHO also noted that most of the patients are children, aged five to nine years old.

Benguet Provincial Health Officer Meliarazon F. Dulay stressed that the people should seriously continue the 4 p.m. habit or the “Alas Kuwatro Kontra Mosquito,” which involves turning items that could potentially be a breeding site for mosquitoes upside down. Containers that can hold water will be poured, dried, or covered with a lid.

Ms. Dulay urged the public to be alert in cases that where are symptoms of dengue infections. She said they should seek immediate consultation and build strong resistance by observing healthy living and sanitation. — Artemio A. Dumlao