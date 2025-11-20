PRESIDENTIAL Communications Office (pco) on Thursday said it has not received information regarding any internal investigation being conducted into the deepening flood control controversy.

Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro said she has received “no information” on any internal probe being conducted within the executive branch, noting that inquiries into alleged irregularities in flood control and infrastructure projects fall under the jurisdiction of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

“For issues relating to flood control projects, the ICI is there to ensure independence in the investigation,” she told a Palace briefing in Filipino.

This follows the recent Cabinet shakeup that led to the removal of Lucas P. Bersamin as executive secretary and resignation of Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman due to their alleged links to the corruption scandal.

Ms. Castro said she could not confirm whether others in the Cabinet were also under scrutiny, stressing that the President’s regular performance assessment of Cabinet members should not be conflated with a formal investigation.

On concerns that officials allowed to step down may avoid accountability, she said any investigation or prosecution will rest with independent agencies such as the ICI, the Ombudsman and the Department of Justice.

“No one can escape accountability,” she said. “If a private citizen or public official needs to be investigated, they should be.” — Chloe Mari A. Hufana