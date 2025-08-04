By Chloe Mari A. Hufana, Reporter

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. Left for India on Monday for a state visit aimed at strengthening economic ties with the world’s fourth-largest economy, as the Philippines looks to deepen partnerships beyond its traditional allies.

Speaking at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City before his departure, he underscored the growing opportunities for cooperation with India, particularly in areas such as information technology, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and infrastructure.

“There is much potential for cooperation with India that will mutually benefit our peoples,” he said, according to a transcript from the Presidential Communications Office. “We intend to explore these by charting a plan of cooperation across a broad spectrum of shared interests: from defense to trade, investment, health, pharmaceuticals, connectivity, agriculture, tourism, and many other areas.”

India remains one of the Philippines’ most significant trading partners, with bilateral trade reaching $3.53 billion in fiscal year 2023–2024, up from $3.05 billion the year before, based on data from the Indian Embassy in Manila.

India exports engineering goods, auto parts, electronics, petroleum, steel, medicines, chemicals, rice, and meat to the Philippines. In turn, the Philippines exports electrical machinery, semiconductors, copper, lead, plastics, precious stones and animal feed.

The Philippines also imports about 20% of India’s pharmaceutical exports to Southeast Asia, making it a key partner in the region’s healthcare supply chain.

Mr. Marcos is accompanied by top Cabinet officials and a business delegation, who are set to hold meetings in New Delhi and Bangalore, India’s technology hub. The visit seeks to attract Indian investments, especially in the information technology and business process management and healthcare sectors.

He said the trip is part of the country’s broader effort to position itself as a regional hub for digital services and advanced manufacturing. “I want this visit to bring concrete benefits to the people, such as more affordable medicine and greater connectivity and food security,” Mr. Marcos said.

The state visit comes amid the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and India. In June, the Philippines started granting visa-free entry to Indian nationals, which is expected to boost tourism and business travel and further strengthen bilateral ties.

Mr. Marcos cited the importance of expanding cooperation with India, citing its growing role in global supply chains and its strategic significance in the Indo-Pacific region. “It is incumbent upon us, now more than ever, to maximize the opportunities in trade and investment with the world’s fourth-largest economy,” he added.

Foreign policy experts say the President’s visit reflects a broader shift in the Philippines’ external relations strategy.

Josue Raphael J. Cortez, a diplomacy lecturer at De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, said the trip “reflects a more dynamic and adaptive Philippine foreign policy” as Manila seeks to engage with countries outside its traditional alliances.

This approach aligns with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) broader strategy of navigating global uncertainties by maximizing opportunities within the Global South,” he said in a message via Facebook Messenger.

He added that shared concerns over maritime tensions and economic challenges are driving closer ties between the Philippines and India.

“With a looming economic tension that can debilitate our respective economies, it is no surprise that the Philippines is becoming keener to working and expanding its ties with countries that share the same sentiments,” he said.

He also cited India’s potential as a growing source of tourism to the Philippines, saying this could play a crucial role in boosting the Philippine economy.