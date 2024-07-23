SIXTY-SEVEN percent of Filipino companies offer benefits to employees from the LGBTQIA+ community, according to the results of a survey by recruitment platform foundit.

These benefits include healthcare coverage, family and relationship benefits, mental health support and training and education perks, foundit said in a statement on Monday.

“The Philippines is demonstrating remarkable progress in creating inclusive workplaces,” it said. “It is particularly encouraging to see that 67% of companies offer special benefits for LGBTQIA+ employees, showcasing a deep commitment to inclusivity.”

This positions the Philippines as a leader in the region for LGBTQIA+ workplace support, foundit Chief Executive Officer Sekhar Garisa said in the statement. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana