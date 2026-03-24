THE government pledged to fast-track reforms and investments to scale up its semiconductor and electronics industry (S and E), recognizing the sector’s role in economic growth.

Executive Secretary Ralph G. Recto said Malacañang will “fully and forcefully” implement commitments under the industry’s roadmap, underscoring the sector’s role as a cornerstone of export growth and employment.

“The government must maximize the S and E industry, because this industry can maximize the country,” he said during the meeting of the Semiconductor and Electronics Industry Advisory Council (SEIAC) in Malacañang on March 23.

The industry generates about P3 trillion annually, accounts for nearly three-fifths of export revenue and supports roughly 3 million jobs directly and indirectly.

Mr. Recto expects SEIAC to act as a central platform for resolving bottlenecks rather than merely coordinating dialogue.

He said that the council must function as a “problem-solving” body, with reforms tied to concrete deliverables and deadlines.

The government is backing industry efforts to expand into higher-value activities such as integrated circuit design and advanced packaging — segments seen as more attainable given current capabilities.

The roadmap of the Philippine Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation, Inc. targets the establishment of wafer fabrication facilities, a capital-intensive leap that would mark a significant upgrade in domestic manufacturing capacity.

Central to that plan is the proposed creation of up to three national laboratories, envisioned as hubs for research collaboration among academia, industry and government.

These facilities would anchor innovation, workforce development and technology transfer, helping address longstanding gaps in research and development. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana